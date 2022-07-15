Uganda: NRM's Sseninde - "We Will Not Win Gogonyo By-Election If We Are Divided"

The director for Mobilisation at the NRM secretariat, Rosemary Nansubuga Sseninde has urged the party leaders to put aside their personal differences and unite for the good of the party ahead of the Gogonyo by elections in Pallisa district.

Sseninde is Pallisa to meet with local party leadership and prepare for the elections.

"If we are divided as teams, we can never win. Much as we have no opposition in Pallisa, if we continue being divided, we won't win. I want to kindly beg you, let's come together as a family and win this by-election for the sake of NRM," Sseninde said while addressing local leaders.

The Pallisa NRM chairman Oule George Omoding thanked Sseninde for the pre-emptive efforts in fostering unity within the district with the focus of further strengthening the party's support.

He noted as leaders of the party in the district, they are ready to deliver a peaceful free and fair NRM victory once the campaigns are officially flagged by the Electoral Commission.

The seat fell vacant after the Court of Appeal ruled that the incumbent MP, Derrick Orone, was irregularly elected following a petition by Issa Bantalib Taligola.

Those who have expressed interest in the seat are Orone (NRM), Taligola (Independent), Francis Mukula (Independent) and Joseph Okoboi of National Unity Platform (NUP).

In the 2021 election Orone defeated Taligola with a difference of 34 votes.

Sseninde is scheduled to meet different groups in the district with the aim of drawing strategies for a clear work plan on how the party can reclaim its victory.