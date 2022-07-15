Nigeria Ranks 123rd, Moves Up 16 Places On Global Gender Gap Index

Nigeria has been ranked 123rd out of 146 countries on the 2022 global gender gap index, and moved up 16 places from its 139th ranking out of 156 countries in 2021.

The global gender gap index measures access to resources and opportunities in countries.

According to the World Economic Forum, WEF, titled: 'Global Gender Gap Report 2022', which analysed the evolution of gender-based gaps in 146 countries, on the average, Nigeria is ranked 123rd on the list but, on economic participation, the country sits at the 50th place.

In terms of political participation, Nigeria is ranked 141st in the world; on health and survival, 70th; and in educational attainment, the country is on the 134th spot.

Nigeria is also ranked 27th in sub-Saharan Africa. According to the report, " it will take more than 100 years for the world to reach full gender parity.

"In 2022, the global gender gap has been closed by 68.1 per cent. At the current rate of progress, it will take 132 years to reach full parity," the report reads.

"This represents a slight four-year improvement compared to the 2021 estimate (136 years to parity).

"However, it does not compensate for the generational loss which occurred between 2020 and 2021: according to trends leading up to 2020, the gender gap was set to close within 100 years."

The report states: "Sub-Saharan Africa has the sixth-highest regional score and has bridged 67.9 per cent of its gender gap. It ranks ahead of Middle East and North Africa, and South Asia.