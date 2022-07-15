Tanzania: All Seed Levies Waved This Fiscal Year, State Functionaries Reminded

REGIONAL and local government functionaries were on Wednesday called upon to refrain from making by-laws, demanding and collecting levies relating to seeds, because all the charges have been scrapped by the government in the current fiscal year.

The Southern Agricultural Growth Corridor of Tanzania (SAGCOT), Policy Manager Mr Khalid Mgalamo told participants of a one- day seminar that it is important to be aware of the changes made by the government relating to seed production and delivery.

The seminar funded by the Africa Green Revolution Alliance (AGRA) was attended by 80 officers from 20 district councils of Manyara, Arusha, Kilimanjaro and Morogoro regions.

The meeting was organized to make the strategic cadres for local council agricultural officers, planners and lawyers to remain abreast of the changes made at the national level on availing quality seeds to farmers and at approved reasonable prices.

Mr Mgalamo said that the seminar sought to make the officers become aware of the important changes made at national level on production and delivery of quality seeds to farmers in the current fiscal year, so that new by-laws and their enforcement do not contradict decisions made.

He added: "It has been made very clear to the participants that all levies have been waved and that the legal reforms made at the national level must be respected when councils are making and enforcing their by-laws.

"All levies relating to all seeds have been scrapped. Therefore, there should be no conflict or disagreement between council officials and seed growers."

The seminar, jointly organised by the SAGCOT and the Regional Administration and Local Governments brought together officers from regions considered to be having a huge potential for seed production.

RALG Head of Coordination of Economic and Production sectors, Mr Leo Mavika, said the seminar was held at the right time, because it would enable participants to know many changes made relating to laws and levies.

He said RALG is the implementer of laws, regulations, policies and directives made by the government, and therefore it is important for functionaries to always remain abreast of changes made.

Equally, AGRA's Projects Officer, Mr Ipyana Mwakasaka, pledged that AGRA would continue cooperating with the Government of Tanzania on such courses.

He said the seminar was part of the implementation of the project for reforming laws and policies governing production and distribution of seeds so that Tanzania becomes self-sufficient in seed production and export the surplus.