Tanzania: Dodoma District Authorities Appreciate Samia On Hospital Construction

DODOMA district authorities have thanked President Samia Suluhu Hassan for endorsing 500m/- for construction of a district hospital, in efforts to bring quality health services closer to the people.

Dodoma District Commissioner (DC), Mr Jabir Shekimweri gave the appreciation to President Samia during a tour of the ruling Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) Dodoma Regional Political Committee to inspect the construction of Chang'ombe Health Centre.

Mr Shekimweri explained that the Dodoma district initially had no hospital, thus the construction of the hospital would relieve the residents troubles of travelling long distances in search of health services.

"On behalf of the people of Dodoma district, let me take this opportunity to thank President Samia Suluhu Hassan for this generous move," he expressed.

The DC said they are currently finalizing processes to acquire construction permits so that they start the project of constructing a multi-storey building hospital.

Mr Shekimweri said the district hospital will be built at Nala area, a few kilometres from the city centre, adding that after finalizing the construction permit processes, the project will take off immediately.

"I congratulate the Regional Medical Officer (RMO) and his colleagues for their vision and preferences as they realise that we do not have a district hospital and decided to come up with an idea of setting up one; we have only Makole Health Centre that helps a lot in treatment of local patients," he said.

DC Shekimweri noted that construction of the Chang'ombe Health Centre is in the final touches and he paid special tribute to the government, especially the Ministry of Health that has allocated 18 health workers to the facility.

Giving the details of the project, the Dodoma City Medical officer, Dr Andrew Method, said the construction of the Chang'ombe Health Centre is being implemented in two phases.

"In the first phase, we received 250m/- for construction of an outpatient building, laboratory and incinerator.

The work is now 99 per cent complete," he said.

He added: "In the second phase we received 250m/- for the construction of a maternity building, a surgery building and a laundry building.

Construction has begun;we are at early stages," said Dr Method. He said when the construction is completed it will be serving about 30,000 citizens who were accessing health services at Makole Health Centre.

He said Makole Health Centre has been overcrowded as many people were going to get services there.

"We hope to start providing services by the end of this month, after completing the installation of medical equipment and furniture at the centre," he expressed.

Construction of Chang'ombe Health Centre commenced on December 24, 2021 after the government allocated funds from the mobile levy.

Dr Method added that apart from Chang'ombe Health Centre, the city council has also planned to construct three other health centres from its own revenue.

"In that plan, we have Nkhuhungu Health Centre; (its construction is in the final stage), Kizota and Zuzu health centres." He expressed.

He hinted that the centres will be installed with modern patient care systems, including electronic systems to get rid of paperwork.