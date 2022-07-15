Nigeria: There Are Over Two Million Out-of-School Children in Lagos - Funke Akindele

14 July 2022
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Abdulyassar Abdulhamid

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Deputy Governorship Candidate in Lagos, Funke Akindele, has said there are more than two million out-of-school children in the state.

She said a lot is going wrong in Lagos, adding that she and the governorship candidate of the party, Dr Olajide Adediran, intend to bring positive change to the state.

Akindele disclosed this Thursday during an interview on Channels TV's Politics Today.

Adediran well known as Jendor, had picked the popular Nollywood actress to serve as his running mate.

She said, "Presently we're working with a strategic team; of course I am going to keep on talking about it, we are going to proffer solutions where we have the data. You are not just going to build Lagos on assumptions. So we're working with a strategic team to get enough data. I'm coming in for the children, for the young people and women, for the Lagosians.

"I am saying that a lot is going wrong in Lagos. I just remain focus on the problems we're going through and proffer solutions. I'm tired of talking and typing. I'm calling you know to make a change."

Akindele added that there are over two million out-of-school children in the state, saying something urgent need to be done to save their future.

"There is deficit of infrastructure. Yes, Lagos is a metropolitan city, large and sophisticated. We should not be talking about bad roads and poor health system. Look at the children; we have over two million out-of-school children in Lagos here. Too bad! so we need to do something about it."

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X