Uganda: Mubaje, Mugalu Dragged to Court for Organising "Illegal" General Assembly

A group of Muslims has dragged the top leadership of Uganda Muslim Supreme Council to court for allegedly organising illegal general assembly and holding office illegally since their tenure expired on 13th May, 2022.

The group includes; Sheikh Mohammed Irumba, Sheikh Ahmadah Barongo, Sheikh Rusukya Sufian.

The respondents in the case are; Uganda Muslim Supreme Council, the Mufti of Uganda, Sheikh Shaban Ramadhan Mubaje, the secretary general, Ramadhan Mugalu, Abdul Naduuli and Prof. Edrisa Serugo Kasenene.

The group contends that the general assembly of UMSC which took place between 11th - 13th July 2022 was unlawful as it was in total contravention of the constitution of the UMSC.

They stated that the constitutional review process that was conducted by the UMSC was exclusive and views of a number of muslims were left out.

"On the 25th May, 2022, the third defendant (Ramadhan Mugalu) issued a notice to all members of the general assembly countrywide inviting them to a General Assembly scheduled for 26th - 28th June, 2022 at 9am at place that wasn't disclosed," court document seen by the Nile Post show.

Foreseeing a possible challenge to the mandate under which these leaders run the affairs of the UMSC, the group said the general assembly was postponed.

"However, on 13th June, 2022, Mugalu issued another notice communicating the meeting of the General Assembly of the UMSC rescheduled for 5th -7th July, 2022. That in clear display of the unprofessional manner in which the institution is managed, Ramadhan Mugalu through a special circular issued on the 29th June, 2022 postponed the General Assembly yet again to the 11th -13th of July, 2022," Sheikh Mohammed Irumba, one of the complainants told The Nile Post.

Irumba explained that on the 8th April, 2017, during the general assembly of UMSC, it was resolved that the tenure of the office bearers and the council be extended for a period of five (5) years to enable the institution review its constitution and incorporate all the amendments that would be proposed and agreed on.

"The extended period of the council was thus supposed to run until 13th May, 2022. That to date, the Ramadhan Mugalu and Abdul Nadduli continue to hold offices of the secretary general and chairman of UMSC respectively illegally," he said.

Irumba said the conduct of these people is a disgrace to the Muslim community at large and for them being members in the faith are aggrieved by such conduct.

Through their lawyers, Kob Advocates & Solicitors, the group want court to issue a permanent injunction restraining the leaders from ruling the affairs of the muslim community in a manner that is not in conformity with the teachings of Islam, Quran, Hadith and the Muslim constitution.

They want the court to declare that some of these leaders are holding offices illegally since their tenure elapsed.