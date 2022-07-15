Uganda: Court Orders NRM's Shumuk to Pay Shs73m to Ssenyonyi or Face Arrest

The High Court has issued a warrant of arrest for businessman Mukesh Babubhai Shukla, popularly known as Shumuk, over failure to pay election petition costs amounting to Shs73 million to Nakawa West Member of Parliament, Joel Ssenyonyi.

The warrant was issued by the Civil Division Registrar, Jamson Karemani.

The warrant follows an application by Ssenyonyi through his lawyers, demanding s to pay the costs as directed by the Court of Appeal, in March.

In a court letter dated July 13, addressed to Shumuk through Ahumuza Hillary T/A Hillary Ojuku & Associates, High Court ordered for the arrest of Mukesh unless he pays the decree holder.

"This is to direct you to arrest and bring the judgment debtor before this court with all convenience speed unless unless the said sum is paid," court ordered.

"You are further commanded to return this warrant on by August 30, 2022 with an endorsement certifying the day on which and the manner in which it has been executed, or the reason why it has not been executed." the court letter further reads.

The court further directed Uganda Police to ensure that the arrest is done in a peaceful and lawful manner.

It should be remembered that in January 2021 general elections, Shumuk lost to Ssenyonyi in the Nakawa West MP race. Ssenyonyi polled 30,847 votes against Shumuk's 806.

Unhappy with the results, Shumuk ran to court seeking to challenge the National Unity Platform spokesperson's victory, citing irregularities in the election, including ballot stuffing at eight of 153 polling stations.

However, in October 2021, the High Court in Kampala led by Judge Isaac Muwata dismissed Shumuk's petition with costs, on account that it lacked sufficient evidence.

Unsatisfied with the court decision, Shumuk decided to run to the Court of Appeal which upheld the earlier decision.