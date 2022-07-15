Africa: Morocco Secure Maiden World Cup Berth, Reach WAFCON Semis

Hosts Morocco progressed to the semi-finals of the 2022 TotalEnergies Women's Africa Cup of Nations for the first time in the country's history after overcoming an exciting Botswana side 2-1 on Wednesday night.

The victory also ensured that the Atlas Lionesses also secured the country's maiden place at the Women's World Cup as they qualified for next year"s competition in Australia and New Zealand following the quarter-final victory in Rabat.

The win of the Maghrebians over the Mares was thoroughly deserved even though the crowd buoyed the home side with vociferous support at Prince Moulay Abdallah Stadium.

Playmaker Fatima Tagnaout was the toast of the fans as she set up both goals to ensure her side claimed the important win that put the side in the history books.

The hosts raced into the lead as they got the opening goal of the quarter-final encounter through FAR Rabat star Sanaa Mssoudy on three minutes.

Tagnaout cleverly placed a free-kick just behind the wall allowing Mssoudy to steal in from behind with a simple tap in to send the home supporters into ruptures.

The fans had barely settled in their seats following their jubilation when Botswana also responded via a free-kick.

Morocco's lead lasted only three minutes as the Mares got the equalising goal in the sixth minute through Keitumetse Dithebe who hammered home the ball with goalkeeper Khadija Er-Rmichi failing to hold.

The Atlas Lionesses restored their advantage in the second and eventually won the game with a goal from Yasmin Katie Mrabet who was set up by Tagnaout.

The playmaker spotted Mrabet and floated a long ball which Mrabet headed but goalkeeper Maitumelo Boseja watched the ball as it squirmed past her for the winner.

The victory means Morocco are through to the last four where they will play the winner of the match between Cameroon and Nigeria.