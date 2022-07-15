Africa: CAF President, Dr Motsepe to Visit South Sudan, Uganda, Seychelles and Algeria

Following his successful visit in Ethiopia today, CAF President, Dr Patrice Motsepe will leave Addis Ababa and visit four more countries in the next four days.

President Motsepe will arrive in Juba, South Sudan on the morning of Thursday, 14 July 2022. In the afternoon of the same day, he will land in Kampala, Uganda. On Friday 15July 2022, he will travel to Seychelles. The CAF President will conclude the week with a visit to Algeria on Sunday, 17 July 2022, the host country of the TotalEnergies African Nations Championship, Algeria 2022.

In South Sudan, he will meet South Sudan Football Association President Augustino Maduot and the football leadership in the country.

Later, he will meet the Head of State His Excellency Salva Kiir Mayardit at the State House.

The details of his arrival in Uganda, Seychelles and Algeria will be announced in due course.

The working visits are part of Dr Motsepe's efforts to engage and foster closer relations among Governments, Business Communities and Football Leaderships on the Continent to develop and grow football in Africa.

Note: CAF will make available footage and stills for editorial usages.

TV stations interested in the footage can email:

communications@cafonline.com

CAF | Communication Department