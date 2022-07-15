Africa's Top Women Footballers Make Shortlist for CAF Awards 2022

Africa's top women players have made the shortlist for the CAF Awards 2022 top prize ahead of next week's much-awaited gala night in Rabat, Morocco.

The awards will be held on Thursday, 21 July 2022.

The list released by CAF comprises of 10 nominees for both Women's Player of the Year and Women's Interclub Player of the Year.

The Women's Young Player of the Year and Women's Club of the Year has five nominees apiece.

Meanwhile, 10 nominees have been selected for the Coach of the Year category after taking into consideration the group phase matches at the ongoing TotalEnergies Women's Africa Cup of Nations Morocco 2022.

The winners of each category will be decided by a voting panel made up of CAF Technical Committee, media representatives, head coaches and captains of Member Associations and clubs involved at the group stage of the Interclub competitions for the 2021/22 season.

Nominees (in alphabetic order by Member Association)

Player of the Year (Women)

· Ajara Nchout Njoya (Cameroon & Internazionale Milano)

· Evelyn Badu (Ghana & Alvaldsnes)

· Doris Boaduwaa (Ghana & Sekondi Hasaacas)

· Ghizlane Chebbak (Morocco & AS FAR)

· Asisat Oshoala (Nigeria & Barcelona)

· Andile Dlamini (South Africa & Mamelodi Sundowns)

· Bambanani Mbane (South Africa & Mamelodi Sundowns)

· Chrestinah Thembi Kgatlana (South Africa & Atletico Madrid/Racing Louisville)

· Refiloe Jane (South Africa & AC Milan)

· Grace Chanda (Zambia & BIIK Kazygurt)

Interclub Player of the Year (Women)

· Andile Dlamini (Mamelodi Sundowns)

· Bambanani Mbanie (Mamelodi Sundowns)

· Andisiwe Mgcoyi (Mamelodi Sundowns)

· Evelyn Badu (Sekondi Hasaacas/Alvaldsnes)

· Doris Boaduwaa (Sekondi Hasaacas)

· Ghizlane Chebbak (AS FAR)

· Sanaa Mssoudy (AS FAR)

· Fatima Tagnaout (AS FAR)

· Rose Bella (Malabo Kings)

· Gift Monday (River Angels/FC Robo)

Young Player of the Year (Women)

· Evelyn Badu (Ghana & Sekondi Hasaacas/Alvaldsnes)

· Doris Boaduwaa (Ghana & Sekondi Hasaacas/Alvaldsnes)

· Yasmine Zouhir (Morocco & AS Saint-Etienne)

· Gift Monday (Nigeria & River Angels/FC Robo)

· Flourish Sebastine (Nigeria & Bayelsa Queens)

Coach of the Year (Women)

· Gaoletlhoo Nkutlwisang (Botswana)

· Gabriel Zabo (Cameroon)

· Yusif Basigi (Hasaacas Ladies)

· Reynald Pedros (Morocco)

· Randy Waldrum (Nigeria)

· Serigne Amar Mousse Niang Cisse (Senegal)

· Desiree Ellis (South Africa)

· Jerry Tshabalala (Mamelodi Sundowns)

· Samir Landolsi (Tunisia)

· Bruce Mwape (Zambia)

Club of the Year (Women)

· Mamelodi Sundowns (South Africa)

· Sekondi Hasaacas (Ghana)

· AS FAR (Morocco)

· Malabo Kings (Equatorial Guinea)

· Rivers Angels (Nigeria)

National Team of the Year

Due to the absence of a major women's competition during the period under review, the Organising Team for the CAF Awards 2022 has reviewed the selection process for this important category. The TotalEnergies Women's Africa Cup of Nations Morocco will be factored as one of the criterion in deciding a winner befitting of the status of the award and women's football in general. The winner will be announced on 23 July 2022 during the final match of the Women's AFCON.