Africa: Chebbak Dedicates Woman of the Match Award to Fans

13 July 2022
Confederation of African Football (Giza)

Dreams do come true. When you dream big, the universe can connive to grant you your wishes. In Morocco's case, it is a long list that includes hard work, self-belief, commitment and resilience.

The Atlas Lionesses have finally broken the jinx and have become the first team from North Africa to qualify for the FIFA Women's World Cup after edging a stubborn Botswana side 2-1 on Wednesay at the ongoing TotalEnergies Women's Africa Cup of Nations in Rabat.

At the heart of this success is captain Ghizlane Chebbak who has won her second Woman of the Match Award and deservedly so.

"I am very happy with this qualification to the World Cup. We believed in ourselves and thank God we have achieved our goal. It has taken a lot of effort and a big thank you to everyone who is behind the scenes. We thank the fans who all came out tonight. This is for them," Chebbak said with an ear-to-ear smile.

"Seeing the fans in such big numbers motivated us to give them something back so that they go back home with a smile on their faces satisfied and we did. Today's victory is a result of a year of hard work. We thank God."

Chebbak, whose press conference was interrupted by her teammates who ran into the room to congratulate her, hug her and sing for her, was seen shedding a tear or two filled with emotion at this achievement.

She found her voice eventually still visibly overcome with emotion to continue the press conference as she said, "We are not done yet. Now that we have achieved one of our objectives, our focus is going to turn to trying to win our next game which is the semifinal and then target the final."

Morocco will face the winner between Nigeria and Cameroon who face off in the third quarterfinal on Thursday at the Mohammed V Stadium in Casablanca at 18h00.

