Africa: Media Advisory - CAF President, Dr Motsepe Arrives in Ethiopia

The Confédération Africaine de Football (CAF) President, Dr. Patrice Motsepe has arrived in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia for a one-day working visit in the country.

He will met Ethiopia President, Her Excellency, Sahle-Work Zewde, Ethiopia Minister of Sport, Kejella Merdassa, Football Federation President, Isayas Jira, football stakeholders and some members of the business community.

Dr Motsepe will conclude his visit with a meeting with football club presidents.

Note: CAF will make available footage and stills for editorial usages.