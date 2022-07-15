Africa: Media Advisory - CAF President, Dr Motsepe Arrives in Ethiopia

13 July 2022
Confederation of African Football (Giza)

The Confédération Africaine de Football (CAF) President, Dr. Patrice Motsepe has arrived in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia for a one-day working visit in the country.

He will met Ethiopia President, Her Excellency, Sahle-Work Zewde, Ethiopia Minister of Sport, Kejella Merdassa, Football Federation President, Isayas Jira, football stakeholders and some members of the business community.

Dr Motsepe will conclude his visit with a meeting with football club presidents.

Note: CAF will make available footage and stills for editorial usages.

Read the original article on CAF.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Confederation of African Football. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X