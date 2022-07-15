South Africa: What's Happening In South African News - July 15, 2022

Cape Town —

Banyana Banyana Through to WAFCON Semis!

A 1-0 win over Tunisia in Rabat, Morocco yesterday has given Banyana Banyana a place in the semi-final at WAFCON and a ticket to the 2023 Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand. Coach Desiree Ellis's side will meet Zambia in the semi-final match in Casablanca on July 18, 2022.

Cape Town Steps Up Plan to Break Free From Eskom and Load Shedding

Cape Town Mayor, Geordin Hill-Lewis is going ahead with his election campaign mandate to be the first South African city to buy electricity from Independent Power Producers (IPP). South Africa has been hard hit by load shedding for decades and this past month has seen an escalation in the load shedding schedule. According to News24, the city intends purchasing solar panel-generated electricity from businesses and households around Cape Town, which it will deliver back into the grid.