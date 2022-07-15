Somalia: President Hassan Sheikh Departs for Kenya

The President of Somalia, Hassan Sheikh Mohamud today departed for neighboring Kenya at the invitation of President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The President will hold talks with his Kenyan counterpart, Uhuru Kenyatta, based on how to boost relations between the two countries, as well as find solutions to climate change, drought, security, and the economy.

Mohamud has given special importance to seeking the interests of the Somali people through cooperation with the neighboring countries to strengthen stability in Somalia.

The President while he is in Nairobi, will hold various meetings with the Somali community to know more about their situation and the surrounding circumstances, Villa Somalia said.