Nigeria: Ngige Misinforming Buhari About Our Strike - ASUU

15 July 2022
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Juliet Umeh

President of Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, Prof. Emmanuel Osodeke, yesterday, accused the Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige, of misinforming President Muhammadu Buhari on the union's strike.

He also blasted the Labour Minister for abusing his colleague ministers who were part of the negotiation process.

Speaking on Channels Television breakfast programme, Sunrise Daily, Osodeke said if the president had been properly briefed, he would not have made such a statement.

It would be recalled that the president had, while playing host to APC governors in his Daura, Katsina, residence last week, said enough was enough, warning that ASUU had, by virtue of its continued strike, which had been on for five months now, said the union was endangering the lives of future generations of Nigeria.

On the negotiation, Prof Osodeke said the union was not aware of the figure being circulated by the Federal Government as the amount needed to resolve the strike.

Osodeke was reacting to the N1.2 trillion Senator Ngige said the Federal Government would need to pay the salaries and allowances of university staff, including ASUU members.

"If the president had been properly briefed by the committee through the Minister of Education, I don't think the president would have said enough is enough, go to your class while we are negotiating.

"It is the Labour minister and his group that would have gone to the president to tell him that we chased out his people, we refused salary.

"We are not aware of where their so-called figure arrives from. In all our agreement and discussion, we didn't talk about N1.2 trillion or N2.4 trillion, or whatever. We didn't.

"We didn't calculate the quantum of what we would need. We calculated what each member of our union will earn."

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X