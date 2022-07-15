Nigeria: Olatoye, 4x400m Mixed Relay Team to Open Team Nigeria's Bid for Medals

18TH WORLD ATHLETICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

Hammer thrower Oyesade Olatoye and the 4x400m mixed relay team will open Team Nigeria's bid for podium appearances when the 18th World Athletics Championships begin today at the Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon, USA.

Olatoye, drawn in Group A of the qualifiers for the final will be making history as the first Nigerian, man or woman to compete in the Hammer throw event in the championships.

Last month in Mauritius, the 25-year-old won the Hammer throw title at the African Athletics Championships to become the first Nigerian woman to emerge African champion in the history of the competition.

Olatoye will however need a miracle to progress further in the event as she is lined up against athletes who have been throwing over 70m consistently including Janee' Kassanavoid of the USA who is third on the world list so far this year with her 78.00m throw in May and Canada's Camryn Rogers who is not far behind with the 77.67m personal best she incidentally threw at the Hayward Field last month. She is fourth in the top list for 2022.

The Nigerian's 65.74m personal season's best will definitely not get her over the line and will need to throw a huge personal best of at least 73.50m which is the automatic qualification mark or be among the 12 best throwers from the two qualifying groups.

For the 4x400m team of Patience Okon-George, Imaobong Nse Uko, Sikiru Adeyemi, Dubem Amene and Nathaniel Samson, the World Championships presents another big stage to make history as the first mixed relay team to make the final of a global event after debutting at the Tokyo Olympics last year, exiting in the first round

The team has been drawn in heat 1 of two first round heats and will run from lane three, sandwiched between Poland, the reigning Olympic champion in lane two and USA, bronze medal winner in Tokyo in lane four. Three teams will qualify automatically from the heat for the final while two others with fastest losing times will join. The final will be held later this evening. The Nigerian team set a new 3:13.60 African record in Tokyo last year.

Later tonight, the heats for the men's 100m will hold with Favour Ashe, the reigning fastest man in Nigeria scheduled to run.

Also expected to be in the line up will be reigning World U20 Champion, Udodi Onwuzurike.

The duo will be aiming to return Nigeria to the final of the blue ribband event 15 years after Olusoji Fasuba ran in the final in Osaka, Japan.

Nigeria will also be hoping to win more than the one medal Ese Brume won three years ago in Doha, Qatar. The last time the country won two medals was in 2013 in Moscow, Russia where Blessing Okagbare leapt to a silver medal in the long jump and a bronze medal in the 200m.

The country will also be seeking a first ever gold medal in the championships and will be relying on Brume, the only Nigerian still competing who has won medals at the World indoor and outdoor championships and at the Olympics as well as sprint hurdler, Tobiloba Amusan who has a 50-50 chance of not just making the podium this time around after two fourth placed finishes in Doha in 2019 and at the Olympics last year but also win the gold.

The petite 25-year-old set a new 12.41 seconds personal best and African record just last month and the Nigerian knows she needs to win a world title to be able to stake a claim to being one of the greatest sprint hurdlers in the world.

Nigerian Medalists at Previous Editions

MEN

Silver

Innocent Egbunike 400m: 1987

Olapade Adeniken 4x100mR: 1997,

Davidson Ezinwa 4x100mR: 1997

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Athletics By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Osmond Ezinwa 4x100mR: 1997

Francis Obikwelu 4x100mR: 1997

Bronze:

Kunle Adejuyigbe 4x400mR:1995

Sunday Bada 4x400mR: 1995

Udeme Ekpeyong 4x400mR: 1995

Jude Monye 4x400mR: 1995

Ajayi Agbebaku TJ: 1983

Francis Obikwelu 200m: 1999

WOMEN

Silver

Glory Alozie 100mH: 1999

Blessing Okagbare LJ: 2013

Bronze

Ese Brume LJ: 2019

Blessing Okagbare 200m: 2013