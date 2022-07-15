Kenya: Safaricom Increases SIM Card, Phone Prices as New Taxes Come Into Effect

Nairobi — Kenyans will now pay more for mobile phones and sim cards as the Finance Act 2022 takes effect.

Mobile network operator Safaricom has announced a review in the price of its products to match the increased taxes on the items.

The Government of Kenya implemented a Sh50 excise tax on SIM cards and a 10 per cent excise tax on imported phones as part of the Finance Act 2022.

In addition, the East African Community has applied a 25 per cent import duty on phones as part of the Common External Tariff.

"Accordingly, effective 15th July 2022, we will be reviewing our SIM card pricing to KSh. 50 + KSh. 50 airtime first top up to include the excise tax," said Safaricom.

Further, the telco said phone prices will be adjusted to include the 10 per cent excise tax and 25 per cent import duty as existing stock levels are replaced with new stock on which the new taxes apply.

Safaricom's rivals, Airtel and Telkom, currently do not charge for new SIM subscriptions.