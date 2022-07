Nairobi — Six people died on Friday, three of whom were burnt beyond recognition, after a 14-seater Public Service Vehicle burst into flames after colliding with a salon car in Yatta.

The 14-seater PSV burst into flames after a head on collision with a saloon car at a diversion at Kwa Majini Bridge along Matuu-Kithimani Road in Yatta.

Area police base commander said ten people who had sustained burns from the incident been evacuated to Matuu Level IV Hospital for medication.