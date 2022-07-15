Kenya: I Am Not Unwell, Muite Says Amidst Rumors He Has Cancer

Nairobi — Lawyer Paul Muite has denied claims on the social media that he is ailing from cancer.

This is after a photo went viral on social media showing that Muite had shed off a lot of weight with Kenyans speculating that he could be ailing.

Kenyans had gone even further to speculate that the lawyer could be ailing from cancer following his deteriorated health condition.

Muite has however revealed that the reason he has shed a lot of weight is to keep his sugar levels in control.

"Reports on social media that I am sick with cancer are NOT TRUE. Given my age, I have had to shed off weight on purpose to keep sugar levels where they should be," he said.

Muite has been away from the limelight for a long period of time which made social circles come up with speculation that he could have been away on treatment.

The Senior Counsel insisted that he is well fit and up and about enjoying his life.

"Otherwise I have never felt better; enjoyed 1 and 1/2 hrs jogging in Ngong forest this morning," Muite stated.

Last he was seen in public was during National Delegates Congress (NDC) in Bomas which was convened to endorse businessman Jimi Wanjigi for the presidency.

The Safina Party leader said the third liberation for the country will be about the economy and the social life of Kenyans.

Muite said his party shares similar agenda for the country with that of Deputy President William Ruto.