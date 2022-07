Gambian athletes Gina Bass and Ebrima Camara have left for the IAAF World Athletics Championship in Eugene, Oregon, USA.

The duo will compete in the 100 and 200 meters at the global showdown.

Gina is the fastest woman in Africa in 100m with a timing of 11:06 national record.

Ebrima is set to compete at his second World Athletics Championships with his debut coming in 2019.

Both sprinters are set to take part in the Commonwealth Games and Islamic Games in July and August.