Gambia: West Coast Region Zonal Tourney Final Set for 23rd July

The 2021-2022 West Coast Region Zonal Football Tournament final is slated for 23rd July 2022 at the Brikama Box Bar Mini Stadium at 4pm.

The long-awaited final will feature Sanyang and Gunjur.

Sanyang sailed to the final of the 2021-2022 West Coast Region zonal football tournament after thumping Brufut 2-0 in their semifinal match.

Gunjur progressed to the final of the West Coast Region zonal football championship after smashing Brikama 6-2 in their semifinal fixture.

The final is expected to attract spectators from West Coast Region and its environs.