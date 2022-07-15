Gambia: West Coast Region Zonal Tourney Final Set for 23rd July

15 July 2022
The Point (Banjul)
By Lamin Darboe

The 2021-2022 West Coast Region Zonal Football Tournament final is slated for 23rd July 2022 at the Brikama Box Bar Mini Stadium at 4pm.

The long-awaited final will feature Sanyang and Gunjur.

Sanyang sailed to the final of the 2021-2022 West Coast Region zonal football tournament after thumping Brufut 2-0 in their semifinal match.

Gunjur progressed to the final of the West Coast Region zonal football championship after smashing Brikama 6-2 in their semifinal fixture.

The final is expected to attract spectators from West Coast Region and its environs.

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X