Zimbabwe: Norton Councillors in Court for Corruption - Bought Residential Stands for a Song

16 July 2022
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Paul Katanda

Norton Town Secretary and 12 MDC-T councillors were Friday brought before the Harare magistrates courts answering charges of criminal abuse of duty for allegedly buying residential stands for just ZW$30 per square metre.

Kizito Muhomba (51) and 12 Norton councillors appeared before Harare magistrate, Stenford Mambanje, and they were granted ZW$50,000 bail each.

They will be back in court on August 25 2022.

Allegations are that on December 3, 2019 during a Housing and Community Services meeting, the councillors recommended that residential stands ranging from 2000 square metres to 5199 square metres be sold to councillors and council management at ZW$30 per square metre as intrinsic value of the land.

The matter was allegedly referred to the Finance Committee on December 16 2019, which referred it back to a full council for consideration.

Court heard that a full council meeting was held on December 19 2019 and all the councillors who were present adopted the price of ZW$30 as intrinsic value of the land.

They allegedly disregarded the evaluation report from the Ministry of Local Government which pegged the residential stands at between US$8 to US$13 per square metre.

Eight residential stands were allegedly allocated to councillors as part of their condition of service on February 13 2020 and part payments were effected during that same period.

Residential stands allocated to councillors during their term of service are subject to 40 percent discount as per Ministry of Local Government and Public Works regulations.

After considering the discount, the stands were allegedly sold at ZW$18 per square metre.

According to court papers, by passing a resolution to sell residential stands at ZW$30 per square metre, the councillors, who are responsible for passing policies and making resolutions to be implemented by council management, acted inconsistently with their duties as public officials as they discounted the price so as to favour themselves.

Investigations were made, which led to the arrest of the councillors.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X