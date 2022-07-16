Nigeria: Two Catholic Priests Kidnapped in Kaduna

16 July 2022
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Evelyn Okakwu

The priests were kidnapped at the rectory of Christ the King Catholic Church, Yadin Garu in Lere Local Government Area of Kaduna State after they arrived there on an assignment, at 5:15 p.m.

The Catholic Church has announced the kidnap of two priests, Donatus Sulaiman and John Chietnum.

They were kidnapped in Kaduna State on Friday.

A statement from the counselor, Kafanchan diocese, Emmanuel Okolo, said the priests were kidnapped at the rectory of Christ the King Catholic Church, Yadin Garu in Lere Local Government Area of Kaduna State after they arrived there on an assignment, at 5:15 p.m.

Mr Okolo called for intense prayers from Catholic faithful and well meaning Nigerians for the safe release of the kidnapped priests. He also called on "all and sundry" to refrain from taking the law into their hands.

Kidnapping for ransom has steadily become a menace in Nigeria with Catholic priests frequently falling prey to the gruesome act, especially in Kaduna and Edo states.

From July 2 to July 4, the Catholic Church confirmed the kidnap of at least four priests, namely, Udo Peter and Philemon Uboh who were both kidnapped in Edo State on July 2; Luigi Brena, an Italian priest also kidnapped on July 3 in Edo State and Emmanuel Silas, who was kidnapped in Kaduna on July 4.

The priests were later released by their abductors allegedly after the payment of ransom.

In late June, however, two Catholic priests kidnapped in Kaduna and Edo states were both killed by their abductors, PREMIUM TIMES reported.

