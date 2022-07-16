Egypt: FM, Prince of Wales Probe Egypt's Vision On COP27

Foreign Minister and President-Designate of COP27 Sameh Shoukry has made a phone call with Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, to review Egypt's vision and goals on the 27th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Climate Change Convention (UNFCCC).

The call was part of current consultations with all countries and parties concerned on preparations for COP27, to be hosted by Egypt in the Red Sea city of Sharm El-Sheikh in November, said Spokesman for the Foreign Ministry Ahmed Hafez.

The minister lauded vital roles played by the UK at COP26, praising efforts exerted by Prince Charles to promote global climate action, added Hafez.

Shoukry said Egypt is looking forward to work with Prince Charles in the coming period to increase the participation of the private sector in global efforts to face climate changes through climate change-linked initiatives, said the spokesman.