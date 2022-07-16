Nigeria: How Gunmen Kidnapped Passengers in Calabar

16 July 2022
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Ike Uchechukwu

Unidentified gunmen have robbed and kidnapped passengers going from Calabar to Oron not long ago.

In a 30 seconds video seen by Vanguard a female passenger raised the alarm while calling on security agencies to come to their rescue.

She made a passionate appeal for help as they were left in the middle of nowhere according to her , but she never mentioned how many minutes they left the shores of calabar before the ugly incident.

"Please if you guys are seeing this video on my status , we need help , just raise an alarm , I am going for a wedding in Akwa Ibom when we were robbed , the gunmen came and took all the men( male passengers ) including the boat driver.

"We are just here with a Reverend Sister as well as other ladies , please we need help , we are across the sea , we don't know where we are , we are at the first branch from the pick up point( probably the Jetty)," the victim said.

When contacted the Police Public Relations Officer , SP Irene Ugbo confirmed the incident adding that they have been rescued but was not clear on the number of persons who were rescued.

According to her there was swift reaction from both the Nigeria Navy, Marine Police who gave the Pirates a hot chase forcing them to leave there victims.

An impeccable intelligence source also told Vanguard that the affected boat and passengers have been rescued as the kidnappers took off when they sighted the navy gunboats.

