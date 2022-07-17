Nigerians Economically Better Off Than Other Africans - Buhari

17 July 2022
Leadership (Abuja)
By Godwin Enna

President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday looks forward to the peaceful conduct of the 2023 general election, saying he has done his best in tackling the challenges of the country and wouldn't relent as tenure gradually comes to an end in 2023.

He also compared Nigeria's economic situation to that of other African countries saying Nigerians should be grateful.

Speaking when he paid a Sallah homage to the Emir of Katsina, Abdulmumini Kabir Usman at his palace in Katsina, the President also pledged to tackle the security challenges facing the country.

He also said that Nigerians should be confident in his administration's determination to fix other sectors of the economy before the completion of his tenure.

He however reflected on how he contested the presidential seat three consecutive times and was finally lucky to have gotten the mandate in 2015, reiterating that he has done his best considering what other African countries are currently going through in terms of economic challenges, "Nigerians will have reasons to thank God.

"Thank God we are doing our very best; I am praying that God will once again give us the wisdom to do more for the betterment of our people."

The President then prayed that God will give him the wisdom and courage to deal with those behind Nigeria's security challenge, expressing hope that Nigerians will understand the situation leaders find themselves in, as he urged them to support and pray for the country.

Also speaking, the Katsina State Governor, Aminu Bello Masari, said the issue of insecurity is a global challenge, noting that prayer is the solution to the problem.

Read the original article on Leadership.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X