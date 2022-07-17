Zimbabwe: Police Dismiss Claims Large Shipment of Arms Seized in Mat South

17 July 2022
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Anna Chibamu

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has dismissed reports that a large shipment of arms was intercepted and seized by the security services.

The story by the Daily Mirror alleged that Zimbabwe's state security operatives reportedly seized a large shipment of weapons at West Nicholson, Matabeleland South Province.

"The state security operatives say they intercepted three trucks (company name withheld) carrying six containers, some of which had AK47 rifles, rocket launchers, grenades and other explosives hidden under tiles." part of the story read.

In a statement on Saturday, police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the story was false and should be disregarded by the public.

"The Zimbabwe Republic Police dismisses a report circulating on the social media platform and attributed to the Daily Mirror on alleged recovery and interception of large shipment of weapons in West Nicholson, Matebeleland South province.

"ZRP categorically states that it has not received such a report.

"The ZRP therefore dismisses this false story with contempt it deserves and the public is advised to ignore it.

"The police is now conducting investigations with a view of establishing the motive behind the false story. Police dismiss arms shipment into the country," said Nyathi.

