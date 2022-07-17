South Africa: Police Probe Multiple Murders in Khayelitsha

17 July 2022
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release By Western Cape

SAPS have launched an investigation into the circumstances of a triple murder last night in Khayelitsha. At approximately 20:30 three men aged 34, 36 and 50 were gunned down on the corners of Nyebelele and Ntango Streets in Site C by suspects who are yet to be arrested. At this stage it is not yet clear what led to the attack on the victims.

In an unrelated incident, two men in their thirties were shot and killed in Tutu Avenue, Makhaza in Harare at around 21:35 last night. The victims were driving in their blue Hyundai sedan when they came under attack by the occupants in a white VW Polo, who fled the scene. One of the victims died on the scene while the other one succumbed to death shortly after being admitted to hospital. We have reason to believe that the incident could be linked to the drug trade in the area, but this will be established as our investigation unfolds.

An appeal is made to the public to come forward with information that can assist us with our investigation in these two cases. Crime Stop can be called on 08600 10111 or the MySAPS App can be used.

