Somalia: Somali President Touches Down in Djibouti

16 July 2022
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud arrived in Djibouti on Saturday shortly after wrapping up a one-day Kenya trip.

He received a warm welcome at the airport by President Ismail Omar Guelleh and was escorted to the presidential palace, where they held a meeting.

This is the 5th overseas trip by Hassan Sheikh Mohamud since his election on May 15. He visited UAE, Turkey, Eritrea, and Kenya.

Djibouti is a troop-contributing country to the African Union Mission in Somalia and is credited for holding the first conference for Somalia to form a transition government in 2000.

