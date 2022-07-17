Rwanda: Kagame Appoints New Leaders for University of Rwanda

16 July 2022
The New Times (Kigali)
By Esther Favour

President Paul Kagame has, on Saturday July 16, appointed Dr Didas Kayihura Muganga as the new Acting Vice-Chancellor for the University of Rwanda.

Prior to his appointment, Muganga has been serving as Rector of the Institute for Legal Practice and Development (ILPD).

Kayihura also served as the Dean of the Faculty of Law at the former National University of Rwanda from 2007 to 2009.

He is also a member of the Rwandan Kigali Bar Association (KBA), the East African Law Society (EALS), and the Kigali International Arbitration Centre (KIAC).

The second appointment, according to a communiqué released by the Prime Minister's Office, is of Dr Raymond Ndikumana as Deputy Vice-Chancellor in Charge of Strategic Planning and Administration.

Ndikumana has been serving as the Lead PI & Overall Program Director at the MasterCard Foundation Scholars Program at the University of Rwanda.

Ndikumana is a Stanford certified project manager, he holds a Master's degree in accounting and finance, and has a PhD in accounting and Business/ management.

