Western Sahara: Chilean Personalities Call for Recognition of Sahrawi Republic, Establishment of Diplomatic Relations

Thousands of Sahrawi refugees live in the region of Tindouf, Algeria, in the heart of the desert, in four refugee camps.

Santiago De Chile — Over 190 Chilean personalities have requested the President of the Republic of Chile, Gabriel Boric, to recognize the Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic (SADR) and to establish diplomatic relations with it.

The personalities, including representatives of social and political movements, parliamentarians, academics and artists, delivered a letter to the President of the Republic, Gabriel Boric, requesting recognition of SADR and establishment of diplomatic relations, as well as taking action in defense of the human rights of the Sahrawi people, systematically violated by the Moroccan state in occupied Western Sahara.

The letter reminded President Gabriel Boric of his vote as a deputy in 2014 in favor of recognizing the Sahrawi Republic.