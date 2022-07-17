Somalia: Somali PM Slams Hotel Attack in Jowhar

The Prime Minister of Somalia, Hamza Abdi Barre, has strongly slammed today's car bomb attack at a hotel in Jowhar city, HirShabelle regional capital.

In a statement, Barre expressed his condolences to the people of Jowhar, especially those who lost their loved ones in the explosion that took early today.

"I spoke on the phone with the President of the Hirshabelle state, Ali Abdullahi Hussein Guudlawe, who gave me information about the situation and the place where the explosion took place," said the PM.

The Prime Minister has promised to stand by HirShabelle state and the people of the regional administration and will help the affected people.