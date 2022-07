A car bomb blast was heard in Jowhar city that is said to have happened in front of one of a key hotel frequented by HirShabelle MPs and ministers.

Some reports say that the explosion was used in a car filled with explosives, which struck Nur Doob Hotel on Sunday morning.

There have been casualties including death and injuries as a result of the explosion, and rescue efforts are currently underway for the people wounded by the explosion.

More to come soo.