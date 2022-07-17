Nigeria: Adeleke's Victory, Precursor to PDP Anticipated 2023 Victory - Nwobodo

17 July 2022
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Dennis Agbo

Member, Board of Trustee (BOT) of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Senator Jim Nwobodo has described the electoral victory of Senator Ademola Adeleke of Osun State as a preamble to the prostective fortunes of the PDP in next year's general elections.

Reacting to Adeleke's declaration as Governor-elect of Osun state, the Elder Statesman, Nwobodo, gave credit to the people of Osun state whom he said still found Adeleke dear to their hearts and massively voted for him in the Saturday's gubernatorial election.

Nwobodo recalled that Adeleke had in 2018 won the same Governorship position through the ballots, but was robbed of victory through the rigging machinary of the ruling political party, the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Nwobodo said: "Adeleke's victory is a forerunner to the electoral fortunes of the Presidential candidate of the PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar. Adeleke's victory shows that Atiku will win the Presidency and also an indication that the PDP will do well in the South West and the other geopolitical zones.

"I congratulate the Governor-elect of Osun State, Senator Ademola Adeleke for his victory in the well-conducted polls last Saturday. Senator Adeleke had won in the last Governorship poll in the state but was denied his victory. This time has won again in another clear victory and I congratulate the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for conducting a credible poll in Osun State.

"I also congratulate the PDP in Osun State for this victory which is a forerunner and an indication that Atiku Abubakar will win the Presidential Election for PDP in 2023. Atiku will win the Presidency for PDP.

"A big congratulations to the National Chairman of PDP, Dr. Iyorchia Ayu for leading the party to deliver victory in Osun state. I congratulate you and the courageous team of PDP members you led to the Grand Finale of the campaign for PDP's governorship candidate. With Osun Victory, we are confident you will deliver PDP's Atiku Abubarkar as President of Nigeria in 2023."

