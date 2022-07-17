Nigeria: Tinubu's Ally Kemi Nelson Dies At 66

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Lagos State, Mrs kemi Nelson is dead. She was aged 66.

Nelson was said to have died after a brief illness.

APC Spokesman in Lagos, Mr. Seye Oladejo, who confirmed the death, described it as, "tragic and very sad."

She was one of the close loyalists of APC Presidential Candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

She was a Nigerian politician and socialite and the Executive Director of the Nigerian Insurance Social Trust Fund.

Nelson attended the Lagos State University, Ojo.

Political career

In the 1980s, Nelson joined the now defunct National Republican Convention (NRC) during the regime of General Ibrahim Babangida.

She was the senatorial candidate for the Lagos West Senatorial district in 1992 and was defeated at the polls by Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

In 1998, during the regime of General Abacha, she contested for the Ikeja Federal Constituency in the house of assembly. This time, as a member of UNCP. She won the election but it was truncated by the death of General Abacha.

In 1999, she joined Alliance for Democracy (AD) and from 1999 to 2003, she served as the Lagos State Commissioner for Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation during the tenure of Bola Ahmed Tinubu and has served as the Women Leader of Lagos State Chapter of APC and was later made the South West Women Leader of APC.

She was the only female serving member of the Lagos State Governor's Advisory Council (GAC).