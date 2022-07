Swapo party diehard supporter and social media activist Paulus Karembera or Olembe, widely known as 'Kafu Ka Namibia' was arrested on Friday for allegedly assaulting his wife on Tuesday.

According to the Kavango West police, he is currently being detained at the Kahenge Police Station, and will appear in court on Monday, 18 July.

He is facing charges of gender-based violence read with domestic violence.