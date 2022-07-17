South Africa: 'Today and Every Day, Let Us Honour Nelson Mandela's Legacy By Taking Action'

15 July 2022
Africa Renewal (United Nations)
opinion By António Guterres

Message from UN Secretary-General António Guterres on Nelson Mandela International Day, 18 July 2022

Today, the world honours a giant of our time; a leader of unparalleled courage and towering achievement; and a man of quiet dignity and deep humanity.

Nelson Mandela was a healer of communities and a mentor to generations.

He remains a moral compass and reference to us all.

Madiba walked the path to freedom and dignity with steely determination - and with compassion and love.

He showed that each and every one of us has the ability - and responsibility - to build a better future for all.

Our world today is marred by war; overwhelmed by emergencies; blighted by racism, discrimination, poverty, and inequalities; and threatened by climate disaster.

Let us find hope in Nelson Mandela's example and inspiration in his vision.

Today and every day, let us honour Nelson Mandela's legacy by taking action.

By speaking out against hate and standing up for human rights.

By embracing our common humanity - rich in diversity, equal in dignity, united in solidarity.

And by together making our world more just, compassionate, prosperous, and sustainable for all.

António Guterres

Related Links:

Nelson Mandela International Day

Read the original article on Africa Renewal.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Africa Renewal. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X