Nigeria: Lagos APC Women Leader, Kemi Nelson, Dies At 66

A former Executive Director of Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF) and zonal women leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Kemi Nelson, has died.

Nelson died on Sunday morning after a prolonged illness.

She was said to have been in and out of the hospital shortly after celebrating her 64th birthday in 2020.

The APC stalwart before her death was the Yeye Oge of Lagos State and one of the right-hand loyalists of the party's presidential candidate and national party leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

She served as Commissioner for Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation during Tinubu's tenure as Lagos governor.

She also served as the Women Leader of Lagos State Chapter of APC and was later made the South West Women Leader of the party.

The politician and socialite was the only female member of the Lagos State Governor's Advisory Council (GAC).

She was also the Executive Director of Operations of the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF) and previously headed the Ministry of Establishment, Training and Job Creation,

The deceased got married to a retired Director of the Federal Ministry of Internal Affairs, Adeyemi Nelson, in 1987 and had three children.

She was known for her low-cut hairstyle and unique headgear.