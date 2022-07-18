Kenya: IEBC to Decide Sonko's Fate in the Mombasa Gubernatorial Race Next Week

Nairobi — The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) will determine whether or not to uphold the clearance of former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko for the Mombasa gubernatorial election by Tuesday, July 19.

The Commission's Chairperson Wafula Chebukati told the press on Saturday that the final decision will be made after the poll agency reads and interprets the Supreme Court judgement which upheld Sonko's impeachment.

Chebukati explained that he was yet to interrogate the issues raised by the apex court while upholding Sonko's impeachment.

"As a team we will look at the Supreme Court judgement and the issues raised, discuss and make a decision either on Monday or Tuesday next week," stated Chebukati.

The Commission cleared Sonko for the Mombasa governor's race on Wednesday, July 13, following a High Court order that directed the electoral commission to accept Sonko's nomination and gazette him as a candidate.

Friday's Supreme Court ruling however brought in a new twist after the seven-judge bench found that that the former governor's impeachment in 2022 was procedural and valid.

The bench cited chapter six of the constitution on leadership and integrity, noting that it was not enacted for 'cosmetic purposes'.

The former county chief however termed the Supreme Court's verdict as a miscarriage of justice while accusing the court of being bias.

Sonko, who owed not to give up, also filed for a review of the matter at the same court as well as at the East African Court of Justice.

He said although he respects the court's decision, he doesn't agree with how the court conducted itself in coming up with the judgement.

"They have infringed on my rights and that's why I have filed for a review. All I want is a fair hearing and a fair trial so that I can get justice," Sonko said.

He also faulted Chief Justice Martha Koome for being part of the bench that adjudicated his matter saying the CJ had already expressed her position publicly through the media.

In the cited media interview, CJ Koome held the view that impeached governors should not be allowed to contest until their impeachment is overturned.

"She shouldn't have been part of the bench which decided my matter because already in her mind she had made an opinion that Sonko shouldn't be on the ballot," Sonko said.

Sonko maintained he will still remain in the Mombasa gubernatorial race since he had filed a fresh appeal at the East African Court of Justice, which he said is recognized by the Constitution.