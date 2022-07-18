Rwanda: Basketball - Orion Promoted to Topflight League

Orion Basketball Club has been promoted to the first division after making it to the finals of the second division league.

The team becomes the first to make it to the topflight out of the 12 teams that took part in the inaugural second division league that was launched last year.

Orion beat Intare 70-43 in game 2 of a best-of-three semi-finals on Saturday at Club Rafiki to register a 2-0, since they had won the first game as well.

Fortunate Mwanabene scored a game-high 19 points as Orion maintained their perfect run to the finals games.

Speaking after the game, Albert Buhake, Orion's head coach expressed his happiness for the achievement.

"We are so happy with the achievement, it's unbelievable that we are going to play in the first division next season. But we'll be even happier to lift the title," he said.

"I am glad we are promoted, and the secret to our success has been good preparation, both mentally and physically. For instance, the opponents were under pressure, which gave us an opportunity to capitalize on their mistakes," he added.

The second and last qualification slot for the topflight will be decided when Kigali Titans take on Flame on Tuesday, in game 2 of the other semifinal.

Last week, the Titans beat Flame 81-44 in game 1 of the best-of-three semifinals to increase their chances of making it to the finals and qualifying for the topflight.

Semi-finals

Orion 70-43 Intare