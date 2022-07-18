Kenya: President Kenyatta Heads to Seychelles for 3-Day State Visit

Seychelles — President Uhuru Kenyatta was on Sunday set to start a three-day State Visit to Seychelles.

During the visit, President Kenyatta will hold bilateral talks with his host President Wavel Ramkalawan before witnessing the signing of various agreements focused on deepening socio-economic and cultural ties between the two countries.

President Kenyatta is also scheduled to address an extra-ordinary session of the Seychelles National Assembly besides other engagements of mutual interest to the two countries.

Kenya and Seychelles cooperate in many areas including trade, maritime security and the fight against piracy, the blue economy, parliamentary exchanges, cooperation between the chambers of commerce, youth and sports, culture and fisheries.

This is the first State Visit by President Kenyatta to the Indian Ocean Island country.

In 2017, former Seychelles President Danny Faure visited Kenya where the two countries signed agreements to strengthen regional partnership and cooperation in areas such as the fight against narcotics, tourism, trade, maritime security and the Blue Economy. - Pscu