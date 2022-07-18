Kenya: President Kenyatta Heads to Seychelles for 3-Day State Visit

17 July 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Seychelles — President Uhuru Kenyatta was on Sunday set to start a three-day State Visit to Seychelles.

During the visit, President Kenyatta will hold bilateral talks with his host President Wavel Ramkalawan before witnessing the signing of various agreements focused on deepening socio-economic and cultural ties between the two countries.

President Kenyatta is also scheduled to address an extra-ordinary session of the Seychelles National Assembly besides other engagements of mutual interest to the two countries.

Kenya and Seychelles cooperate in many areas including trade, maritime security and the fight against piracy, the blue economy, parliamentary exchanges, cooperation between the chambers of commerce, youth and sports, culture and fisheries.

This is the first State Visit by President Kenyatta to the Indian Ocean Island country.

In 2017, former Seychelles President Danny Faure visited Kenya where the two countries signed agreements to strengthen regional partnership and cooperation in areas such as the fight against narcotics, tourism, trade, maritime security and the Blue Economy. - Pscu

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X