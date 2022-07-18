Ethiopia: Newsalert - Addis City Council Revokes Immunity of Member Suspected of Condominium Lotto Tech Tampering

15 July 2022
Addis Standard (Addis Ababa)

Addis Abeba — The Addis Abeba City Council members voted to revoke the immunity council member Dr. Mulukun Habtu, Head of the City Administration Innovation and technology bureau, in connection with alleged links with tech tampering by the city administration officials.

It followed the City Administration's decision on Wednesday to annul this week's condominium units lottery to city residents who had been saving for condominiums under the city government's saving scheme known as 20/80 and 40/60.

The Council voted to revoke Dr. Muluken's immunity at the ongoing Council's meeting of the 1st fiscal year performance meeting, according to Addis Abeba City Admin Communication bureau the the Speaker of the City Council, Buzena Alqadir, submitted a letter from the Ministry of Justice to the Council members in which the Ministry requested the Council to revoke Dr. Muluken's immunity.

Dr. Muluken is one of the ten officials from the city administration who are accused of tampering with the system and were being investigated.

