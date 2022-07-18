Tanzania: Local Contractors Stress Their Engagement in Projects Implementation

The Association of Citizen Contractors Tanzania (ACCT) has emphasized on adherence of the Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA) Act which, among others, directs offering tenders to local contractors implement projects worth less than 10bn/-.

The association criticised any decision that may violate the law by giving such projects to foreigners, leaving the locals idling.

Sometimes even projects to be implemented at a cost of 5bn/- are implemented by foreign contractors.

We have been witnessing such a situation," ACCT Chairperson, Mr Thobias Kyando, said over the weekend, during the Association's 11th annual meeting here.

He said for the local contractors to be involved in government's projects implementation would help them sharpen their skills, get exposure and earn confidence.

But, engaging foreigners to implement each project will cost the goverment alot, especially when the projects will require the maintenance, in the future.

"It means the government will be forced to call back the same contractors who have implemented the projects," he stressed.

Mr Kyando also urged the government to continue giving the monthly fuel subsidy so as to reduce costs of the projects, whose contracts had been signed before an increase in petrol and diesel prices.

For instance, he added,the diesel price in Dodoma was 2,500/- per litre, by then, but now is between 3,200/- and 3,300/-, a situation that makes it hard for projects implementation.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Construction By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He stressed that an increase in fuel price is among the barriers to implementation of the projects, especially those signed between August and September, last year.

The Deputy ACCT Chairperson, Mr Samuel Marwa, cited negative perception among some government officials to local contractors as one of factors denying tenders to locals.

He assured that most local contractors are competent, but what the government should do is timely disbursement of the signed contracts.

"And when there are some changes, the government should immediately work on them, for timely implementation of its projects" he advised.

The meeting participant, Ms Happy Paul, pointed out the challenges facing female contractors, including unemployment in the construction field, under the pretex of poor performance.

She advised that employers, mostly private companies, should base on academic and skills criteria, but not the gender.