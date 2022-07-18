Tanzania: Minister Hails Tadb Efforts to Transform Livestock Sector

Minister for Livestock and Fisheries Mr Mashimba Ndaki has hailed the Tanzania Agricultural Development Bank (TADB) for concerted efforts in transforming and enhancing the livestock sector contribution to the economy.

He made the remarks during the First livestock show and auction held in Ubena Zomozi, Coast Region over the weekend organised by the Tanzania Commercial Cattle Society (TCCS).

The first ever livestock show and auction aimed at demonstrating cattle seed stock to livestock keepers to learn and acquire new breeds which is necessary in commercialising the sector.

"I commend TADB for supporting and transforming the livestock sector value chain," he said urging to increase lending for the establishment of better feed to avoid moving from one place to another.

According to TADB Senior Business Development Officer, Furaha Sichula, the bank has pumped over 42bn/- to the livestock sector of which 14.2bn/- went to meet processing especially construction of two factories.

She said the bank disbursed 13.5bn/- went to milk processing sector, 7/5bn/- to poultry sector and 6.8bn/- to fisheries sector especially fish keeping infrastructures.

She said the bank also is intending to reach more Tanzanians engaged in the livestock, agriculture and fishing to boost the key sectors contribution to the economy.

Speaking on behalf of the other livestock keepers, Leng'idu Niwuyai said TADB contribution to livestock keepers has been immense and the sector's is gradually being transformed into commercial farming.

"We have been receiving loans from TADB for modern livestock keeping that has boosted our earnings from the sector," he said.