Tanzania: Focus On Land Conflicts Resolution, Land Officers Told

LAND officers have been directed to focus on resolving land conflicts, with the Dodoma regional authorities insist that it would assess their performance basing on conflicts resolutions at their areas.

Dodoma Regional Commissioner (RC), Mr Anthony Mtaka, made the directive over the weekend, when was talking to land department officers.

"You should also consider the justice when implementing your duties. Have the fear of God when serving the citizens."

The RC affirmed that some land officers have been creating land conflicts instead of resolving, especially through double allocation of lands, which is issuance of a single tittle teed for more than one plot, as well as directing the owners what to do on their plots.

They sometimes conduct re-allocation of the actual and first land owner, under the ground that such a piece of land has been given to another person, said the RC while reprimanding such a behavior.

The Dodoma City Mayor, Prof Davis Mwamfupe, admitted presence of land conflicts since he keeps on receiving the complaints from members of the public.

One of the common complains was delay in attending to the citizens, pretending that their files are misplaced.

"When somebody is told that the file is misplaced, it means her/his plot is on sale to another person. That is where double allocation cases come in," said the Mayor.

When receiving such a kind of complain, the Mayor consults the relevant land officers, but no straight answers is given, according to him.

Dodoma District Commissioner (DC), Mr Jabir Shekimweri, commented that in order to eliminate land conflicts, plot map and survey system in the City should be digitalized, to let everyone has access to land information, including lists of land owners and new applicants for plot survey service.

Earlier, Dodoma City Director, Joseph Mafuru, said that Land survey companies have been also creating the conflicts and cause the loss to the government, following the set of smallest plot in order to have more payments.

"For instance, a certain area should bring a 2,000 and above squre meter plot, but the surveyers set up those of between 600 and 800 square meters," he said, adding that:

The City has therefore opted to skip the surveying companies, and engage public land officers.

He affirmed that the City has already purchased the over 40m/- equipment and three vehicles for land making and surveying activities.