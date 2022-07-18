Tanzania: Crdb Trains Over 1000 People Through Instagram

CRDB BANK has thrown its weight on educating online entrepreneurs with the social platforms population being on the rise.

The bank last Saturday trained virtually thousands people dealing direct or indirect with online business especially on Instagram platform where users in the country reached 2.86million out of 1.393 billion globally.

The online seminar to build capacity and empower young entrepreneurs was dubbed "CRDB Bank Instaprenyua" for those who do business through social networks social where 300 out of 10000 attended physical at the bank headquarters.

CRDB Chief Commercial Officer Boma Raballa said that in recent years there has been a great awareness for young people engaging in entrepreneurial activities, especially through social networks which have simplified the way of running a business while reaching the markets by convenience.

"Young entrepreneurs have been making good use of the available opportunities, especially social networks to make their business activities successful.

"We have seen young entrepreneurs who are doing well through online stores, which has pushed us to educate them and build their business capacity," said Mr Raballa.

Social networks, especially Instagram, Facebook and Twitter, have become a great catalyst for young entrepreneurs in this country to live their entrepreneurial dreams.

"This is the reason for naming the seminar "Instaprenyua" because that's where most young people are, but the goal is to reach young people in all online platforms," he added.

CRDB's Head of the Marketing, Joseline Kamuhanda, said the seminar had five objectives namely to provide training on the best way to run a business for entrepreneurs who do business online, and to provide financial management education in business.

Other goals were education on financial and capital markets, and the best ways to approach those markets, and the opportunities offered by CRDB to entrepreneurs as well as education on business formalisation and its benefits.