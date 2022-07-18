Kenya: Mburu Clinches Kenya's Third Medal at World Champs With 10,000m Silver

Nairobi — Stanley Mburu bounced back from an opening lap fall to secure Kenya's third medal at the World Athletics Championships in Eugene after clinching silver in the men's 10,000m, finishing second behind world record holder Joshua Cheptegei of Uganda.

The 22-year old bounced back from a fall in the opening lap and another stumble after three laps and clocked 27:27.90 to finish second with Cheptegei sustaining a last lap sprint to win the race in 27:27.43.

Uganda clinched gold and bronze with Jacob Kiplimo edging out defending champion Selemon Barega of Ethiopia for third place.

The final lap was reminiscent of the 2017 World Under-18 championships when Barega and Waithaka were in a sprint finish in the boys' 3,000m at the Moi Sports Centre Kasarani with the Ethiopian winning.

However this time round, Waithaka, who clinched bronze in that race, ensured he poked a win over his rival for silver.

Mburu had shown intention with two laps to go, sprinting to the front and maintaining the lead.

At the bell, Ethiopia's Berihu Aregawi and Cheptegei moved to the front, kicking up the pace but the Kenyan youngster stuck on their coattails.

At this point,. the other Kenyan duo who were in the leading pack, Daniel Mateiko and further behind Rodgers Kwemoi had been dropped off completely.

heading to the home stretch, Barega, the defending champion picked up pace on the outside battling for the top slot, but Cheptegei was not letting go.

The Ugandan put on the afterburners and Mburu responded in kind, going past Barega who seemed to be wittling down under pressure.

Ultimately, the Ethiopian fell off the pace and was boxed out of the medals by Kiplimo who timed 27:27.97.

Mateiko finished eighth while Kwemoi was a disappointing 15th.