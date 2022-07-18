Tanzania: Govt Allocates 1.88bn/ - for Fighting HIV/Aids

THE government has said that it has allocated 1.88bn/- in the current financial year for the fight against HIV/AIDS in the country.

The Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office (Policy, Coordination and Parliament) Mr George Simbachawene revealed that during an event to raise funds for the fight against the pandemic in Hai, Kilimanjaro Region.

"The allocation of the fund is part of the government's efforts to fight the disease by collaborating with various stakeholders from the private sector and the results have been very positive", he said.

"One of these achievements is the drop in mother-to-child transmissions from 18 per cent in 2010 to seven per cent in 2020," he said.

He attributed the achievements to good co-operation between the government and various stakeholders from within and outside the country in the fight against the pandemic.

Mr Simbachawene said that the fight against AIDS in the country has been intensified because of the strong support from President Samia Suluhu Hassan.

Commenting on the fundraising event, Mr Simbachawene commended Geita Gold Mine (GGM) and the Tanzania Commission for AIDS (TACAIDS) for establishing the Kili Challenge Trust Fund, a decision which will help the country to become self reliance in fight against the pandemic by using its own fund.

"I call upon institutions which will benefit from the raised funds and other sources to make sure that they make good use of the money to benefit the targeted population," he said.

Speaking at the event, GGM Vice President Mr Simon Shayo said the Kili Challenge campaign has been supportive to young people who received education through the Kill Challenge support.

"Half of students who were funded by the Kili Challenge Campaign have joined higher learning institutions," he said.

"GGM will continue to work with the government and other stakeholders in the fight against AIDS so that one day we can wake up and find that the pandemic has disappeared in Tanzania", he added.

For his part, TACAIDS Chief Executive Officer Dr Leonard Maboko said the Kili Challenge Campaign which was suspended for two years due to Covid-19 pandemic, will stimulate the fight against the disease.

"I would like to express my sincere gratitude to GGM for cooperating with us for all 20 years of this initiative, this partnership if emulated by other organisations the move will fast truck development in the country," he said.