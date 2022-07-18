Tanzania: Govt Reaffirms Cooperation With Akdn

THE government has reaffirmed its commitment to continue working closely with the Aga Khan Development Network (AKDN) in all areas of mutual interest.

The Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation, Ambassador Mbarouk Nassor Mbarouk expressed the commitment this week when the organisation celebrated the 65th anniversary of the ascension of Aga Khan to the Ismaili Imamat in Dar es Salaam.

Ambassador Mbarouk commended the AKDN for organising the Imamat Day celebration and for its long standing and mutually beneficial partnership with Tanzania, stretching back over 100 years.

"We have indeed seen the partnership growing from strength to strength, spanning a wide range of fields including education, healthcare, culture, infrastructure development and tourism," he said.

"The Aga Khan Development Network has been a true development partner and has helped in job creation, poverty alleviation and economic development."

On his part, AKDN Resident Diplomatic Representative to Tanzania, Mr Amin Kurji, hailed the strong partnership between AKDN and Tanzania that has existed for over a century.

"AKDN's work in Tanzania in collaboration with its development partners has touched millions of lives in various sectors, including poverty reduction, education, health, economic development, and cultural restoration," Mr Kurji said.

The AKDN in Tanzania is actively engaged with the government and a variety of development partners to help bring social and economic progress. Mr Merali updated on the ongoing construction of the Aga Khan Academy in Dhaka with the first phase of buildings expected to be completed by June 2020.

"At this juncture I would like to express our deepest appreciation and gratitude to President Samia Suluhu Hassan for her assistance in transferring the plot located along Obama Drive adjacent to the Aga Khan Hospital to the Aga Khan Health Service for the construction of a Cancer Centre," he said.

"Our work here in Tanzania wouldn't neither be possible nor effective without the support of the government. It has created an enabling environment, helping to improving the quality of life for the people."

Mr Kurji congratulated President Samia and her government for substantial economic strides and social development that have been achieved in such a short period of time since she came to office in March 2021.

The Minister for Information, Communication and Informational Technology, Nape Nnauye was among notable dignitaries that attended the ceremony, which included members of diplomatic corps, representatives of civil society organisations and business, and members of the Ismaili community.