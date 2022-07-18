Tanzania: Govt - We Can Diagnose Infectious Diseases

HEALTH Minister Ummy Mwalimu has assured the international community that Tanzania is capable of diagnosing high risk infectious diseases.

The minister's assurance comes amid reports of unknown disease associated with excessive nose bleeding and collapsing infecting people in Lindi Region.

According to the Ministry of Health 13 patients have so far been reported to have contracted the disease, with three succumbing to the illness.

Speaking in Kilimanjaro yesterday during the launch of the state of the art laboratory at Kibong'oto Specialised Infectious Diseases, Ms Mwalimu said: "There have been reports requesting our specimens and want them to be tested outside the country... the VP has seen our modern lab, we have equipment and experts to detect communicable diseases in our country ... I will travel to Lindi on Monday (tomorrow) and I believe that we will have answers on the disease affecting our people in the region."

She further said that the ministry has allowed experts from the World Health Organisation (WHO) and Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to join Tanzanian team on identifying the disease.

On Wednesday the government said that preliminary specimens taken from the patients notably nose bleeding and collapsing in Lindi Region have tested negative for Ebola, Marburg and Covid-19.

Chief Medical Officer, Dr Aifello Sichalwe said the government has intensified measures to contain the aliment, including dispatching a team of health experts to the area.

He said the team was composed of experts from Emergency Medicine Department, Department of Epidemiology, and Chief Government Chemist, National Institute for Medical Research (NIMR), Muhimbili University of Health and Allied Sciences (MUHAS) and Muhimbili National Hospital and Lindi Regional team including the Veterinary Department.

He said preliminary samples were tested at the National Public Health Laboratory in Dar es Salaam, adding that further epidemiological and medical investigations will be conducted, while waiting for results from the medical and veterinary laboratories and Chief Government Chemist Laboratory.

Dr Sichalwe added that the health experts were also taking other measures to contain the disease, including identifying people with similar symptoms and isolating them to control further spread, adding that those who had contacts with patients or suspected cases and those who have died are being monitored for 21 days.

"The government is also monitoring people who had contact(s) with those suffering from the unknown disease and so far, there is no one who has shown similar symptoms.

"The experts also provide treatment to patients who have shown symptoms of the disease and advise them to isolate themselves while waiting for medical results ...they are also educating the public through media on precautions to take," he said.

Elaborating, he noted that the government has prepared drugs, medical supplies and protective gears for handling patients, who will show symptoms related to the disease.

The disease was announced to the public by President Samia Suluhu Hassan on Tuesday while gracing the official opening of the 20th Plenary Assembly of Association of Member Episcopal Conferences in Eastern Africa (AMECEA), which was held in Dar es Salaam.

Ends

PM assures social services for all

By DEOGRATIUS KAMAGI

THE government is fully determined to provide social services including health facilities in all parts of the country including those in rural areas, Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa has said.

He issued the statement yesterday shortly after inspecting and laying a foundation stone for the construction of the Mtoa Health Centre in Iramba District, Singida Region.

The Premier said completion of the project would enable the residents of Mtoa Ward to access quality health services in the centre that has the entire needed infrastructures.

The facility being built has the entire needed infrastructure including laboratory, Maternal Health Care, operations and the allied services.

"President Samia Suluhu Hassan has instructed that social services should be taken to all parts of the country, particularly in rural areas," said Mr Majaliwa.

Elaborating, he added that the government has approved 2.8bn/- for the construction of six health centres in Iramba District-a move that would strengthen provision of social services in Singida region.

In a related development, he commended the regional and district secretariat for proper supervision and implementation of the projects that are financed by public funds.

Meanwhile, Mr Majaliwa has instructed the Ministry of Finance and Planning to release the 262.6m/- for the completion of the project so that residents of the Mtoa ward to start benefiting from health services.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

For his part, the deputy minister of State, President's Office Regional Administration and Local Government Dr Festo Dugange said they will continue to supervise the scheme for it to be completed on time.

He said the government has approved an expenditure of 3.1bn/- for the construction of the infrastructure on health services.

Out of the budget, 2.8bn/- would be for the construction of six health centres in Kisiriri, Mtoa, Urugu, Mwendugemba, Shelui and Tyegele.

According to him, the remaining 300m/- would be spent on the construction of six dispensaries in different places within the district.

"The government continues to improve health services by issuing 550m/- for the construction of the Emergency Care Unit (ICU) at the Kiomboi District Hospital," he said.

The Premier added that the government has allocated 7.4bn/- for the construction and renovation of road infrastructure under the Tanzania Rural and Urban Roads Agency (Tarura).

For his part a member of parliament for Iramba West Constituency who is also the Minister for Finance and Planning Dr Mwigulu Nchemba commended President Samia for continuing to release money for implementation of various projects in his Iramba.